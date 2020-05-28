Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or, in this case, a former Illini):
Cory Bradford's long professional basketball career has been made possible by one thing. In a way, at least. So how exactly did that 18-year run happen?
"If I couldn’t shoot, trust me, I’d have been retired 10 years ago," Bradford said with a laugh.
Shooting is something Bradford certainly did well during his time at Illinois. The 6-foot-3 guard is, in fact, the most prolific three-point shooter in Illini history. He holds the Illinois career record for most made three-pointers (327), most career three-point attempts (843) and shot 38.8 percent for his career.
Most notably, of course, is the 88-game streak between 1998 and 2001 where Bradford made a three-pointer in each and every single game. Bradford broke former Virginia Tech guard Wally Lancaster's record of 73.
That happened, of course, nearly two decades ago. Yet Bradford's record still stands.
"It’s pretty cool, man," Bradford said. "I still feel that it’s going to get broken. I always feel that records are meant to get broken. I thought it was going to happen by now. I might be in the record book forever, which would be pretty cool."
Bradford might be more right about his record being broken. There is a challenger not far at all from Champaign. Eastern Illinois guard Mack Smith might have gone 1 of 8 from three-point range in the Panthers' Ohio Valley Conference tournament loss to Austin Peay on March 5, but that one three-pointer pushed his streak of consecutive games with a make to 81.
Since Bradford's record is on the cusp of being broken — Smith gets a crack at it in 2020-21 as a senior — I decided to look for some other long held NCAA records that might be out of reach:
— I feel safe saying all three scoring records (single game, season and career) won't be broken. In order those include Furman's Frank Selvy dropping 100 points on Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954, and Pete Maravich scoring 1,381 points in the 1969-70 season and 3,667 points for his career.
The only one of those three that might fall is the career points record and only because both Campbell's Chris Clemons (3,225 points in third) and South Dakota State's Mike Daum (3,067 points in seventh) got to the top 10 in 2019. It's worth noting, of course, that Maravich scored his 3,667 career points in just 83 games in three seasons.
Before this all becomes about the "Pistol" I'm also going to note that the former LSU star has the record for most 50-point games in a single season (10) and career (28) and he topped 50 points three straight games in February 1969. He also did all of that without the benefit of the three-point line.
— I wouldn't count on the single-game rebounding record falling. Either of them. William & Mary's Bill Chambers had 51 rebounds against Virginia on Feb. 14, 1953. The modern era (post-1973) record belongs to Fresno State's Larry Abney, who had 35 on Feb. 17, 2000, against SMU.
— When it comes to defensive prowess, it's hard to top Mookie Blaylock. The former Oklahoma guard has the record for most steals in a single game with 13, and he did it twice against Centenary on Dec. 12, 1987, and Loyola Marymount on Dec. 17, 1988.
— Just a single college basketball player has recorded a quadruple-double: UT Martin's Lester Hudson, who had 25 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in just 31 minutes against Central Baptist College (Ark.).
— A last one for fun. It would take some actively trying to break San Diego State guard Ben Wardrop's record for quickest disqualification. Wardrop played just 1 minute, 11 seconds against Colorado on Jan. 24, 2004, before fouling out.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).