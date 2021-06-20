Good Morning, Illini Nation: Cost of business
The renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex was one of four facilities projects that all kind of started at once this spring for Illinois. That includes new practice facilities for Illini baseball and softball and an expansion of Illinois' indoor golf facility.
Now that the work on Ubben is underway — and I got a chance to ask Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman about it — we can examine the cost a bit more clearly. The initial financial projection for the renovation and expansion of what was once the first of its kind in the college basketball world called for costs at around $30-33 million. Actual cost? An investment of $40 million in the basketball programs financed by donations from interested fans.
The difference? It's not some new fancy addition. Costs have simply risen from when the renovation and expansion plans were first announced in June 2018.
"That happens with these projects, and the pandemic has certainly pushed some of those expenses higher," Whitman said Wednesday during his annual media roundtable. "We haven’t put a lot of new stuff into the building, but we wanted to make sure the stuff we wanted in the building stayed in the building.
"You develop your plan. You work through a series of cost estimates. You take things out of the plan to make sure you fit within budget. Eventually, you get to a point where you need to make sure that the things you really need in the building are still there. If those things you need are going to cost more than you originally estimated, you have to make an adjustment. We made the decision to make sure that we get the building we want to grow that by a few million dollars."
