Good Morning, Illini Nation: Could Hoosiers be Illin's 20th win?
Do you know the last time Illinois won 20 games in a season? The past two seasons with just 12 and 14 wins, respectively, might make you think it's been a while.
Not really. John Groce's final team got to 20 wins. Or, more accurately, interim coach Jamall Walker got the Illini to that mark with two NIT victories. The 2013-14 Illinois team also won 20 games (again thanks to an NIT win against Boston).
The last time the Illini got to 20 wins in the regular season was the same year they last made the NCAA tournament — 2012-13. It's really not a coincidence that this year's team is a near lock for the NCAA tournament and could get win No. 20 today against Indiana.
The Hoosiers have had a bit of an up-and-down season. They beat Florida State (now a top 10 team) in early December. They also lost at home to Arkansas and got swept by in-state rival Purdue, including a 57-49 loss on Thursday in West Lafayette, Ind.
There's still some talent on the Indiana roster, though. Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is contending with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and he Hoosiers do have some talented guards — even if they run hot and cold.
"(Rob) Phinisee at the point is an outstanding lead guard. They've got kind of an elite scorer in (Devonte) Green off the bench that can really get going from three. Joey Brunk inside is really skilled and can score with either hand. This is a big Indiana team. They're physical.
"(Coach Archie Miller) does a great job defensively. This team is as solid defensively as any team in the league. It should be a really physical, good Big Ten basketball game."
