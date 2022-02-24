Good Morning, Illini Nation: Crowded at the top
Wisconsin's 68-67 win against Minnesota on Wednesday night pushed the Badgers into a tie for first place in the Big Ten with Purdue. Both teams are 13-4 in the league standings. Illinois enters Thursday's game against Ohio State a half game back of the co-leaders. A Big Ten regular season title, therefore, is still well within the Illini's grasp.
They just have to keep winning.
"It's a great opportunity," Illinois veteran wing Jacob Grandison said. "You don't always get the chance to be able to have your destiny in your hands the way we do. It's about the little things and not taking any moment for granted and playing hard and coming out victorious."
Of course, Illini coach Brad Underwood isn't discussing the big picture with his team. The focus is on the Buckeyes.
"We've not talked about it," Underwood said. "Ohio State. Ohio State. Ohio State. Next game up. We literally have not talked about it. It's about trying to play our best. Our guys aren't dumb. They know what's at stake, so there's no sense to really beat on it and talk about it. We've got our hands full with four games left, and the next one happens to be Ohio State."
