Episode 102: Could sports be a rallying point for a nation in need?

Well, there it is. The new NCAA-mandated withdrawal deadline for early entrants in the NBA draft is set. Sort of par for the course, it benefits the NCAA (and its member institutions) more than it does the student-athlete.

Early entrants will have from 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3 — whichever comes first — to make their decision. Here's the thing. The combine hasn't been set yet. Since the NBA season won't resume until July 31 at the earliest, it doesn't seem likely the combine will happen before that.

So Aug. 3 as the deadline it is for the likes of Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn and more than 100 more of their peers. Prospective draftees are going to have to decide their futures based on incomplete information. Stay in the draft based on a chance of a combine invite and blow your eligibility? Or pull your name and miss out on a potential pro opportunity?

The 2020 NBA draft is looking more and more like a lose-lose proposition for everybody on the draft bubble. You know, like Dosunmu and Cockburn. 

Here's some thoughts from others in the basketball world on the news, with ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony having a lot of them:

