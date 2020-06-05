Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Well, there it is. The new NCAA-mandated withdrawal deadline for early entrants in the NBA draft is set. Sort of par for the course, it benefits the NCAA (and its member institutions) more than it does the student-athlete.
Early entrants will have from 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3 — whichever comes first — to make their decision. Here's the thing. The combine hasn't been set yet. Since the NBA season won't resume until July 31 at the earliest, it doesn't seem likely the combine will happen before that.
So Aug. 3 as the deadline it is for the likes of Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn and more than 100 more of their peers. Prospective draftees are going to have to decide their futures based on incomplete information. Stay in the draft based on a chance of a combine invite and blow your eligibility? Or pull your name and miss out on a potential pro opportunity?
The 2020 NBA draft is looking more and more like a lose-lose proposition for everybody on the draft bubble. You know, like Dosunmu and Cockburn.
Here's some thoughts from others in the basketball world on the news, with ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony having a lot of them:
The NCAA really outdid itself here with PR spin in announcing their unilateral withdrawal deadline from the NBA Draft has been moved to August 3rd. Talking about providing the "utmost flexibility". Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/Q83HR9hg8I— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 4, 2020
1. We know there won't be a Combine in July. Why cite two dates?2. The NBA draft deadline to withdraw will be October 5. Why make the NCAAs two months earlier?3. Why not just allow players to enroll in the fall semester and then attend a Combine if invited?4. What's the rush?— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 4, 2020
This is going to cause a lot of players to keep their names in the draft that are unlikely to be picked. Very selfish move. Having an extra scholarship in August isn't that much different than having one in September. Why not give players a month to truly gauge their stock?— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 4, 2020
I don't have a crystal ball, so I don't know what September will look like. What was the rush here? Not being invited to the Combine is a powerful message you're sending players about their draft stock. Taking that away introduces a ton of uncertainty that just isn't necessary. https://t.co/OXCAJtjZo1— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 4, 2020
I don't have any issue with college coaches wanting clarity on what their rosters will look like. Also there is a financial element to this (potential wasted scholarships). The NCAA should have just said that instead of trying to pull the wool over the public's eyes, as usual. https://t.co/eCjx28IrO7— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 4, 2020
I can’t imagine there will be many (if any) guys that wait until August — or even July — before making a decision whether to stay in the draft or not. https://t.co/ZX17NhI3f3— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 4, 2020
Thus far, about half of the 160 or so college underclassmen who declared haven’t publicly announced whether they will withdraw or remain in the NBA draft. But let’s face it: There’s probably really only about 10 or so that are truly on the fence on what to do.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 4, 2020
An October 15 NBA Draft is wiiiiiiiiiild. https://t.co/C8i8qw2R1P— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 4, 2020
PSA: 60 days until we have FULL clarity for the 20-21 college basketball season. https://t.co/RNfN3bicRA— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 4, 2020
As I understand it, there’s a level of hope that the NBA will still be able to hold the draft combine. Would take place at some point after the Aug. 25 lottery, may not happen until September. Conducting player medicals and measurements would (predictably) be the key components.— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 4, 2020
There’s probably limited value in having any type of five-on-five play to begin with, given most players’ extended break from structured basketball. But from what I gather, there’s real impetus for the combine to happen in some capacity.— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 4, 2020
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).