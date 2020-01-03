Good Morning, Illini Nation: Curbelo, Miller making an impression
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Michigan passed Illinois for the top recruiting class in the Big Ten when it landed a commitment from four-star forward Terrance Williams (a former Georgetown commit) on Wednesday. Still, second in the Big Ten is still good enough to have the Illini's 2020 class ranked 12th nationally.
That Illinois has landed one of the country's best classes is weighted heavily toward adding one of the better 2020 guard combinations. Kentucky leads the way in that regard with a trio of five-star recruits in Terrence Clarke, B.J. Boston and Devin Askew, but Illinois easily has one of the top five guard duos in the class in Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo. Others in that group include Tennessee (Jaden Spring and Keon Johnson), Duke (Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward) and North Carolina (Caleb Love and R.J. Davis).
Curbelo and Miller's teams both played at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the last week. Like they've done multiple times this season already, the future Illini turned some heads.
Curbelo wound up the tournament's Most Outstanding Player — his second such honor in as many events — after leading Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) to a third-place finish. The 6-foot, 170 point guard averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 assists, 8.2 rebounds and five steals while shooting 55.9 percent from the field. He set the tournament record for total assists (33) and the single-game record for rebounds (19).
Morgan Park wasn't quite as successful as a team with a 1-3 tournament record, but Miller put on an absolute scoring show while being named to the all-tournament team. The 6-3, 170-pound combo guard became one of just four players (Mike Bibby, Luke Kennard and Jalek Felton the others) to score 50-plus at the Beach Ball Classic with a 52-point effort. Miller averaged 34 points and 7.5 rebounds and shot 46.5 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three-point range and 80.6 percent at the free throw line.
