Episode 72: Of Da'Monte Williams, a 3-0 start and blue-chippers coming to Champaign

The lead up to the 2019-20 Illinois basketball season has fostered a multitude of storylines. Will Ayo Dosunmu’s on-court production match his projected first round NBA draft pick status? Can the Giorgi Bezhanishvili-Kofi Cockburn frontcourt work? Could Benjamin Bosman-Verdonk be an impact freshman?

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Still, few conversations have centered around Da’Monte Williams. Unless you’re asking Brad Underwood. Then the Illinois coach will tell you that Williams is “probably a guy that impacts a stat line and stat sheet and winning as much as anybody” on the Illini roster.

Mostly by doing everything but score. The 6-foot-3 junior guard has averaged 3.5 points in his first two seasons, and the Illini’s trip to Italy (2.7 points per game on 26.7 percent shooting over all and 20 percent from three-point range) didn’t exactly indicate he’d do more this coming season.

The rest of Williams’ production in Italy, though, further reinforced why Underwood started him 18 times in 33 games last season. While the Peoria native didn’t score much on Illinois’ foreign tour, he did average 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals in the four games.

“Very seldom in the wrong place, very seldom a guy that makes mistakes (and) very, very good passer,” Underwood said.

Finding a bigger role for Williams offensively is something Underwood said was partly on him last year and remains a goal for this season. With Tevian Jones suspended indefinitely and neither Austin Hutcherson or Jacob Grandison eligible after transferring in, the Illini will need more help on the wing.

“I’ve got to get him opportunities — especially off the bounce,” Underwood said. “We saw it in games where he was extremely aggressive. Da’Monte makes the right decisions when he gets the ball in the paint with his ability to pass and his strength. We’ve got to have him being that guy who can get the ball in the gaps and become more aggressive. Not just be a guy that casts up a three every now and then.

“We’ve got to get him playing downhill. He was very good at that in Italy, and he had big assist numbers in Italy. We’ve got to continue to see that, and then I think he can be a guy who’s one of the best defenders in the Big Ten.”

