Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dain Dainja's important first half
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Dain Dainja finished Saturday's win at Wisconsin with nine points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal. That eight of his nine points came in the first half was notable. Mostly because Illinois would have been in serious trouble without them. Certainly not holding on to its scant 20-16 lead.
A single point in the second half for Dainja didn't matter. He did his work early and then,like the rest of his teammates, let fellow Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer got to work.
"We were pushing and trying to find opportunities in transition, and then all of a sudden the ball would stop," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his team's offensive struggles in the first half. "The ball wouldn't flow from transition into offense very well. We got out of kilter and finally got settled down a bit and got Dain the ball. He's proven to be very, very effective in this league in the low post. (Saturday) was no different in the first half, and his impact was huge."
