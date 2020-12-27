Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Da'Monte Williams finished up Saturday's game against Indiana defending on the perimeter. It was his work for most of the game, however, that was more impactful.
While Williams did make two more three-pointers and finish with eight points, one of his more important contributions in Illinois' 69-60 win was his ability to slow down Indiana forward Race Thompson despite giving up five inches to the 6-8 forward.
It was Williams’ typical combination of high basketball IQ, strength and experience that helped limit Thompson to just four points on 2 of 5 shooting.
“You all know how much I love Da’Monte Williams and his versatility,” Underwood said. “What people don’t realize is Da’Monte’s lower half — his body, his legs — is so incredibly strong. He could leg press the building or squat it. He is very, very strong, so he doesn’t get rooted out of his positioning. When Da’Monte does give up position, you throw in the 7-foot wingspan that he has and it becomes a tough shot.”
