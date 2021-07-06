Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dawson Garcia's options
The Dawson Garcia sweepstakes is down to five options, with a chance to move to four by Wednesday and the NCAA's deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the NBA draft. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward is still going through the draft process. He could also decide to return to Marquette. Or he might wind up at Illinois, North Carolina or Arizona.
Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia has an official list of North Carolina, Illinois, and Arizona, per his father. Could also go back to Marquette. Garcia is also an early entrant to the NBA Draft.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 4, 2021
Let's explore all five possibilities ...
NBA draft
Let's not beat around the bush. Garcia wouldn't have gone in the transfer portal — thereby creating more options for himself — and then taken visits to Illinois, North Carolina and Arizona if he wasn't at least leaning toward returning to college basketball. It would probably be the wise decision. Garcia checks in at No. 100 (the last spot) on ESPN's draft board. That's likely even out of the "sign a G League or two-way deal after the draft" range.
Marquette
The Golden Eagles would likely welcome Garcia back with open arms. For a couple reasons. One, he averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman while putting up a 48/36/78 shooting slash. Two, Marquette already lost big man Theo John to Duke, and the rest of the frontcourt is mostly untested save for backup big Justin Lewis (also just a sophomore).
Illinois
The situation in Champaign remains unclear with Kofi Cockburn also going through the draft process and also now in the transfer portal. Should Cockburn return to Illinois, that changes the dynamic of how Garcia could potentially be used. The Prior Lake, Minn., native played exclusively at the 5 for Marquette, but there's a world where he could play the 4 alongside Cockburn or Omar Payne. Should Cockburn play elsewhere in 2021-22 — pros or college — then Garcia would get more minutes playing a potential 4/5 role.
North Carolina
The situation in Chapel Hill, N.C., is more clear. Armando Bacot is coming back to North Carolina, and the Tar Heels added Oklahoma transfer forward Brady Manek and Virginia transfer forward Justin McKoy. Bacot split his time at the 4 and 5 last year for UNC. McKoy did so in limited action with the 'Hoos. Garcia's role would probably be something similar, but leaning more toward the 5 than 4 unless Bacot makes that same shift.
Arizona
A new coach means a bit of reset on the Wildcats' frontcourt in 2021-22. New coach Tommy Lloyd brought Oumar Ballo with him from Gonzaga (essentially), and the Wildcats also return Christian Koloko at the 5. Azoulas Tubelis had an equally as impressive freshman season at Arizona as Garcia did at Marquette, with the former averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds with a 50/31/69 shooting slash playing more 5 than 4. That leaves the door open for Garcia to potentially play more 4.
