Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Episode 60: Adam Miller and the Illini's chance of landing him

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.

303609_1020_spor_ayo.jpg
Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu of Chicago Morgan Park.

The early signing period for college basketball starts in exactly 100 days. While the spring and summer months have become busier from a roster construction standpoint given some recruits waiting to sign and the nearly 1,000 transfers changing schools, there’s still value in getting players on board in November.

The question for Illinois this fall, though, is will Brad Underwood sign anyone come Nov. 13? Or at any point in the week the early period is open?

History would lean toward no. Underwood has signed just a single player in the early period since he got the Illinois job in March 2017. That was a big one, of course, with now sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu — Underwood’s top-ranked recruit so far — signed in November 2017.

20170429-200838-pic-402782233.jpg

Edwardsville guard Mark Smith explains his decision to attend Illinois.

The rest of Underwood’s additions? Here’s the breakdown:

Mark Smith — April 26, 2017

Mark Alstork — May 24, 2017

Greg Eboigbodin — June 6, 2017

Matic Vesel — June 12, 2017

Giorgi Bezhanishvili — April 11, 2018

Andres Feliz — April 11, 2018

Alan Griffin — April 11, 2018

Samba Kane — April 11, 2018

Tevian Jones — April 11, 2018

Anthony Higgs — June 29, 2018

Adonis De La Rosa — July 24, 2018

Kofi Cockburn — April 24, 2019

Bernard Kouma — May 30, 2019

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk — June 11, 2019

Austin Hutcherson — Aug. 3, 2019

Illinois will have as many as four scholarships to use in the Class of 2020. There’s one open now, two more become available after Feliz and Kipper Nichols exhaust their eligibility and a fifth is possible if Dosunmu does end up an NBA draft pick next June. Getting a player (or two) signed this November — and perhaps a commitment before that — could be instrumental in rounding out the class. That player becomes a defacto extra recruiter and someone the coaching staff can point to as a reason for another player to hop on board.

Gary Parrish, who writes for CBS Sports, touched on the importance of having committed players as recruiters in a recent piece. Two players he spoke with — Arizona commit Dalen Terry and Duke commit Jalen Johnson — are doing just that and have their own eyes on some Illinois targets.

“Dawson Garcia. Adam Miller. ... DJ Steward. Jaden Hardy. Skyy Clark. All those guys,” Terry told Parrish he’s helping Sean Miller and Co. recruit.

And for Johnson and the Blue Devils?

“I’ve been recruiting DJ Steward, Mark Williams, Walker Kessler. ... Those are the main three,” the five-star wing said.

