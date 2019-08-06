Good Morning, Illini Nation: 100 days until early signing period
The early signing period for college basketball starts in exactly 100 days. While the spring and summer months have become busier from a roster construction standpoint given some recruits waiting to sign and the nearly 1,000 transfers changing schools, there’s still value in getting players on board in November.
The question for Illinois this fall, though, is will Brad Underwood sign anyone come Nov. 13? Or at any point in the week the early period is open?
History would lean toward no. Underwood has signed just a single player in the early period since he got the Illinois job in March 2017. That was a big one, of course, with now sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu — Underwood’s top-ranked recruit so far — signed in November 2017.
The rest of Underwood’s additions? Here’s the breakdown:
Mark Smith — April 26, 2017
Mark Alstork — May 24, 2017
Greg Eboigbodin — June 6, 2017
Matic Vesel — June 12, 2017
Giorgi Bezhanishvili — April 11, 2018
Andres Feliz — April 11, 2018
Alan Griffin — April 11, 2018
Samba Kane — April 11, 2018
Tevian Jones — April 11, 2018
Anthony Higgs — June 29, 2018
Adonis De La Rosa — July 24, 2018
Kofi Cockburn — April 24, 2019
Bernard Kouma — May 30, 2019
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk — June 11, 2019
Austin Hutcherson — Aug. 3, 2019
Illinois will have as many as four scholarships to use in the Class of 2020. There’s one open now, two more become available after Feliz and Kipper Nichols exhaust their eligibility and a fifth is possible if Dosunmu does end up an NBA draft pick next June. Getting a player (or two) signed this November — and perhaps a commitment before that — could be instrumental in rounding out the class. That player becomes a defacto extra recruiter and someone the coaching staff can point to as a reason for another player to hop on board.
Gary Parrish, who writes for CBS Sports, touched on the importance of having committed players as recruiters in a recent piece. Two players he spoke with — Arizona commit Dalen Terry and Duke commit Jalen Johnson — are doing just that and have their own eyes on some Illinois targets.
“Dawson Garcia. Adam Miller. ... DJ Steward. Jaden Hardy. Skyy Clark. All those guys,” Terry told Parrish he’s helping Sean Miller and Co. recruit.
And for Johnson and the Blue Devils?
“I’ve been recruiting DJ Steward, Mark Williams, Walker Kessler. ... Those are the main three,” the five-star wing said.
