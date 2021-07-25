Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dealing with TBT disappointment
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
House of 'Paign's debut in The Basketball Tournament exceeded expectations last summer. The mostly Illinois alumni team made it to the quarterfinals, upsetting reigning champions Carmen's Crew in the process. A victory made sweeter by the fact said reigning champs are an Ohio State alumni team. Also good to knock off a Big Ten rival — even after college.
This year was different. House of 'Paign didn't make it out of the first round, losing 64-58 on Saturday as the No. 2 seed in the Illinois Regional to No. 15 seed Jackson TN Underdawgs.
House of 'Paign general manager/coach Mike LaTulip described the feeling after the loss as low as he's felt in his basketball lifetime.
"It’s crazy," LaTulip said. "All the preparation that goes into it. I’m thinking back to September when we started really prepping for this and putting feelers out for the team. How we wanted it to look — offensive and defensive scheme. You fast forward almost nine months later and you’re in this situation where you have to win or go home. You can’t run from it. You have to take it head on.
"I’m proud of these guys for coming down here and doing that. It’s a learning experience for everybody. It’s a learning experience for myself. I don’t think I’ve ever had to face the music like this as a coach. It’s different. You have it in your mind that you’re going to do x, y, z. All of a sudden, we’re sitting right here.
"I’ll go back to this. That’s the beauty of this tournament, and they do such a good job of it. It doesn’t matter. We were the 16-seed last year and beat a 1. If anybody knows how it goes, it’s us. You take this experience and take what you can from it. Some of it for me is just getting better as a coach. A lot of that falls on me. Making sure we’ve got guys that are rested and maybe not waiting until the last minute to get a ninth or 10th guy. There were extenuating circumstances that played into that, but that’s not an excuse. We need to be able to have guys.
"Even just in training camp, in my mind, we were making a run at this. Game time doesn’t care. Game time doesn’t care. We’ve still got to go out there and do what we do. It showed today. It showed today."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).