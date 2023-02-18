Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dealing with Trayce Jackson-Davis
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
You probably don't need the reminder. Here it is anyway. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis put up 35 points on 15 of 19 shooting to go with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the Hoosiers' 80-65 win at Illinois last month. Sort of par for the course for Jackson-Davis in the new year.
Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Indiana forward is averaging 23.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 blocks. Purdue's Zach Edey is has put up 22.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. Maybe the Big Ten Player of the Year race isn't so cut and dried.
It seems counterintuitive, but injuries to Race Thompson (he's back) and Xavier Johnson (he's not) might have actually helped Jackson-Davis and Indiana. At least that's how Illinois coach Brad Underwood sees it.
"They are playing through him every single trip," Underwood said. "They don’t hesitate to do anything else. They might run an action every 10 possessions for Jalen Hood-Schifino, but everything else plays exactly through him. Through that, he's gained tremendous confidence. We know what an elite athlete he is, and he’s playing like a fourth-year college player should. He’s been dominant throughout Big Ten play.
"Northwestern just doubled him every trip, and he had eight assists and almost had a triple-double. I mean, he’s been doubled almost every single game. Teams have zoned him, and he finds a way to get 25 rebounds in those games. He’s a really good player, and you don’t slow down really good players. Kofi (Cockburn) got 20 and 10 every night. It didn’t matter what he saw. Trayce is in that field, at that level."
