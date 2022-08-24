Good Morning, Illini Nation: Decision day coming for Amani Hansberry
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Now that four-star forward Amani Hansberry has his commitment announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, let's take a look at what his five finalists have going so far in the Class of 2023:
Amani Hansberry (@igb_Amani), the No. 52 ranked player in the class of 2023, has set his decision date. He will reveal his choice live on @247Sports this Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Details here: https://t.co/a7rTdJ5aCw pic.twitter.com/QXOvgWimL2— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) August 23, 2022
Illinois
Hansberry would be the Illini's first commitment in the Class of 2023 ... and potentially their last. Trying to guess a scholarship count in August for a group of newcomers that might not be finalized for 11 months is futile these days, but this has always projected to be (for now) a small class for Illinois. So that might mean signing Hansberry in November, adding "transfer X" in January and then heading into the spring making any reactionary moves.
Penn State
The Nittany Lions have a pair of commitments in the Class of 2023, but Hansberry would still be their prize. In fact, Hansberry would rank among the top four recruits in the modern era for the program.
Miami
Miami's in the same boat as Illinois with zero commitments so far in the Class of 2023 — and not too deep on any other recruitment just yet. The Hurricanes did add a pair of power forwards this past offseason, though, in Whitney Young's AJ Casey and Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier (who has multiple years of eligibility).
Auburn
Bruce Pearl has his point guard in the Class of 2023 in Prolific Prep (Calif.) four-star Aden Holloway, and Hansberry would complete the inside-outside set. Holloway is a top 30 overall prospect.
Virginia Tech
The Hokies are backcourt heavy so far in the Class of 2023 with commitments from three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner (son of Scott Rechsteiner aka Scott Steiner aka WCW/WWE legend Big Poppa Pump) and Jaydon Young. Hansberry stands as the missing piece in the frontcourt.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).