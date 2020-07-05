Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or a former Illini):
Saturday night's ESPN broadcast of House of 'Paign's 23-point victory against War Tampa in The Basketball Tournament featured a first half surprise guest appearance (via Zoom) from former Illinois guard Dee Brown. While Brown said he was more than happy with his turn to coaching (he's an assistant at Illinois-Chicago) and didn't think about joining up with the Illini alumni squad, he did weigh in on Brad Underwood's team and the fact basketball was actually happening.
Here's what he had to say on the Illini:
"I think they've got a great group of core talent down there, and Brad does a great job getting those guys to play hard. If (Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn) come back, we'll be a top 10 team in the country."
And on watching basketball again:
"Sports brings unity, man. It brings people together from different walks of life. They've got something to root for, something to watch and something to entertain them. It's a tough time in today's climate in America, but one thing sports has always done is bring people together. It's good to see competitive basketball is back on television.
"I know people are sitting around social distancing and keeping their safety and watching this game and are really excited for the first phase of getting spots back on television. It's definitely needed in our country because of the unity aspect of it — it brings so many different walks of life together — but I just encourage everybody to do it with safety and do it with the understanding this is real and this is serous."
