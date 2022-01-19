Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This week's Associated Press Top 25 was unique in the fact the poll dropped and then Illinois and Purdue played immediately. That double overtime loss for the Illini, though, shouldn't have a significant impact on where they're ranked. It shouldn't, at least. You never know how the human element will impact things.
Anyway, let's break down this week's poll a little further:
— Illinois jumped from No. 25 to No. 17 ahead of Monday's loss to Purdue. The Illini were not on every ballot, though. Just 60 of 61, with First Coast News' Mia O'Brien out of Jacksonville, Fla., the lone outlier. She did rank Iowa, though, at No. 24, so there's that. I seem to remember an Illinois win in Iowa City, Iowa, last month.
— Where to rank Illinois certainly didn't happen by consensus. The Illini were ranked at 14 different spots on those 60 ballots. The high mark was a No. 8 vote from WDRB's Rick Bozich out of Louisville, Ky. The lowest were a pair of votes at No. 23 by The Tennesean's Aria Gerson and the Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson. The most popular spot was No. 20, with 12 voters ranking Illinois there.
— There was a new No. 1 on Monday after Baylor lost twice last week. Despite Auburn garnering 11 more first-place votes than Gonzaga, it was the Bulldogs who climbed back to the top spot for the first time since Nov. 22. I voted for Auburn.
— Just four points separated Gonzaga at No. 1 and Auburn at No. 2. So the reason the Tigers weren't ranked as the best team in the country this week? It pretty much falls on the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell, who had Bruce Pearl's team ranked ninth. Lawson, who covers Gonzaga, tackled this issue. (I was quoted in the story below).
#Gonzaga took over the No. 1 ranking in this week’s @AP_Top25, but only by a hair. Fifteen voters, including the one who ranked #Auburn No. 9, helped us understand why choosing between the Zags and Tigers was such a conundrum this week.https://t.co/Eppob2uman pic.twitter.com/Fux2Qj2laO— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 18, 2022
— As this season continues to generate a number of differing viewpoints on teams (which is good), the biggest discrepancy for a single team this week was Iowa State. The Cyclones were ranked 15th, two voters had them as high as No. 8 and the Honolulu Star Advertiser's Stephen Tsai didn't vote for them after having them No. 25 the week prior. Iowa State split its games last week, but it was a ranked win against Texas and a ranked loss to Kansas.
— Michigan State had a fairly significant discrepancy, too. The Spartans were ranked No. 14, with the Dayton News' David Jablonski the highest on Tom Izzo's squad at No. 10 and the San Jose Mercury-News' Jon Wilner not voting for MSU at all.
— Nothing too extreme about my ballot this week. Just three choices that hit that level, with LSU at No. 8 (actual No. 13) and currently unranked Miami and West Virginia at Nos. 22 and 23, respectively.
