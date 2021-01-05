Good Morning, Illini Nation: Deeper dive on this week's AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Sometimes the actions of my fellow Associated Press Top 25 voters move past eyebrow raising and straight into complete and utter confusion. That's where we'll start this week's breakdown of the latest AP poll:
— A week after making it back to inclusion on 100 percent of the available ballots, Illinois was left off one when the latest AP Top 25 and it's accompanying voting data was released Monday. What's really confusing is that the voter that left Illinois off his ballot had the Illini ranked No. 15 ... LAST WEEK.
What's up Ken Weinman from 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore?
Literally does not make sense how you consider the Illini a top 15 team one week, see that they won the only game they played and then drop them completely. If it was a mistake, then, uh, maybe take a little more care when voting.
— The Illini were the highest ranked team that also had at least one voter leave them unranked. Missouri, at No. 13, was next and also with a single voter (Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell) leaving the Tigers off his ballot. Same for No. 15 Rutgers (on 63 of 64 ballots) and No. 16 Minnesota (on 62 ballots).
— So Illinois wound up on 63 of 64 ballots and received at least one vote in 15 of the available 25 spots. So still no real consensus on how to view the Illini. They had 18 different votes in the top 10 and 25 (including the one that left them unranked) below their official spot in 12th.
— The progress toward an unanimous No. 1 team continued this week. Gonzaga had the top spot on 63 ballots, with Baylor claiming the one other available vote from the Los Angeles Daily News' Scott Wolf.
The Bears had 24 votes at No. 1 in the preseason poll, just six after the first week of the season, seven in the week after they beat Illinois, the same the next week and then three, two and now one in the last three weeks.
— If 22 other teams receiving votes seems like a lot through six weeks of the season, well, it's not. Last year at the same time there were 26. Parity a little stronger in the college basketball world the last couple seasons.
— Biggest jump was Michigan climbing six spots to No. 10. The Wolverines remain unbeaten, but have yet to play a ranked team, which playing in the Big Ten is rather tough to pull off.
— Biggest fall was Florida State dropping seven spots to No. 25. The Seminoles most recently lost at Clemson (not terrible), but still have a home loss to UCF to try and explain away.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).