Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois held Iowa to just 4 of 14 shooting in the final 7 minutes of Friday night's game. Luka Garza had just two points in that stretch. The Hawkeyes took 14 more shots, but the Illini were more efficient in their 80-75 victory.
"I think it was a winning mentality as much as anything," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That’s what we have been talking about. Understanding when you get in this time of year and get into postseason play that’s down the road you have to have a mentality of finding a way to win a game and the ball doesn’t always go in. How are you going to win that? You’ve got to take great, great pride in what you do on the defensive side.
"Fran McCaffery doesn’t get enough credit for how good a coach he is on the offensive side. Yes, they have very good players. If you can stop them, I feel like we can do that against anybody in the country."
Garza had 19 points but needed 18 shots. Jordan Bohannon made 2 of 6 shots. Jack Nunge made 2 of 7. Joe Wieskamp, who matched Garza with 19 points, was at least 5 of 7 from three-point range.
"That’s a high-level three-point shooting team," Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said of the Hawkeyes. "You’re going to give up some baskets when you’ve got guys on their team who can go for 25 every night and shoot the basketball from the three-point line that well.
"It’s all about what kind of baskets they’re getting. We made them make a lot of tough shots. When it comes down to late game, we get rewarded. Those shots aren’t always going to go in."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).