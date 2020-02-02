Good Morning, Illini Nation: Defensive buy in fueling winning streak
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois heads into Sunday's road game at Iowa not only as a top 25 team, but as a top 25 team in the nation with a top 25 defense. The Illini rank 25th in defensive efficiency per KenPom — a serious improvement from last season where they ranked 108th.
Everything is better. Illinois is fouling less, giving up fewer offensive rebounds and defending the three-point line better. The only stat that hasn't improved is how often the Illini turn over their opponents. By design. That hyper aggressive, denial-heavy defense is gone. In its place is something a little more traditional and a lot more effective.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has seen his players defend better as they've continued to have success at that end of the court. Defensive confidence is high.
"There’s nothing like having a little success," Underwood said. "We fought it early. It was so different. We had to get guys out of the habits of denying and the hard over play. We still got back cut a great deal in the early part of the season. Guys were out of position. As we’ve started to have some success with it and confidence has grown, our technique has tightened up and we’ve started to make fewer and fewer mistakes. That’s been a big part of this overall team’s growth."
Illinois has continued to win thanks to its defense. That four of the Illini's wins during their seven-game winning streak have come by four or fewer points is a fairly clear indication of that being true.
"I think the biggest thing is when we’re all clicking and we’re all dialed in on defense we all believe no one can beat us," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "When we’ve averaged nine kills a game, we haven’t loss. ... During the game we’re always talking about kills. It shows. When we have one kill in the first half, we’re probably down five. It’s important we pay attention to that and stay dialed in. We try to create an environment in here where we make it hard."
