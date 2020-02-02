Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) go after a loose ball in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) go after a loose ball in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.