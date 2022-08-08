Good Morning, Illini Nation: Defensive communication
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood has often spoken about the difficulties in establishing defensive chemistry. That it's harder to develop than the same type of feel and vibe on the offensive end. Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff, however, got full buy in from the freshmen this summer at the defensive end of the court.
"The hardest part on the defensive side is getting guys to communicate," Underwood said. "We have a saying, 'Quiet teams lose.' Freshmen are indecisive in sometimes what to say. The communication piece of it is helping them understand what to say. This is a willing group on the defensive side. Sencire (Harris), Ty Rodgers and Jayden Epps take so much pride, great pride, in what they don on that side of things.
"We talk about it. That's the difference between playing and not playing a lot on is what you do on the defensive side. Skyy (Clark) will be that once he's in those things. I take a lot of comfort knowing those guys are willing to work on that end, and they know they've got to do that to play."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).