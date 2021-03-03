Good Morning, Illini Nation: Defensive success
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Michigan has one of the top offenses in the country. The sixth most efficient, actually. Could have fooled everybody Tuesday night in Illinois' 76-53 thrashing at the Crisler Center.
The Wolverines' efficiency on the offensive end is multi-pronged. They don't get their shots swatted often (18th nationally in block percentage), and the shots they do take go in on a fairly consistent basis (also 18th nationally in effective field goal percentage).
Michigan is also an effective three-point shooting team. And the Wolverines shoot a lot of them, averaging just more than 19 attempts per game while making 38 percent.
Illinois limited Michigan to just seven attempts Tuesday night. The Wolverines made just two. The seven attempts are far and away a season low, with the previous low being 13 in an early January win against Minnesota. The previous low for makes was four (that same Minnesota game and an early December win against Ball State).
"It became a two-on-two game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It became a game of middle ball screens. We wanted to try to negate that. A big, big part of that was keeping them out of transition. I was concerned early because we got sloppy with some turnovers, and that's how they hit two threes in back-to-back possessions. The way we guard ball screens, we give up a lot of twos and try to take away threes, and (Tuesday) we did a nice job of that."
