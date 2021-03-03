College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Kofi Cockburn, Jacob Grandison defending

Michigan guard Mike Smith dribbles against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, left, and forward Jacob Grandison during Tuesday night’s 76-53 victory by the fourth-ranked Illini against the second-ranked Wolverines at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Cockburn finished with 12 points and seven rebounds while Grandison added three points and six rebounds.

 Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 140: Stepping up

Episode 140: Stepping up

Michigan has one of the top offenses in the country. The sixth most efficient, actually. Could have fooled everybody Tuesday night in Illinois' 76-53 thrashing at the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines' efficiency on the offensive end is multi-pronged. They don't get their shots swatted often (18th nationally in block percentage), and the shots they do take go in on a fairly consistent basis (also 18th nationally in effective field goal percentage).

Michigan is also an effective three-point shooting team. And the Wolverines shoot a lot of them, averaging just more than 19 attempts per game while making 38 percent. 

Illinois limited Michigan to just seven attempts Tuesday night. The Wolverines made just two. The seven attempts are far and away a season low, with the previous low being 13 in an early January win against Minnesota. The previous low for makes was four (that same Minnesota game and an early December win against Ball State).

"It became a two-on-two game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It became a game of middle ball screens. We wanted to try to negate that. A big, big part of that was keeping them out of transition. I was concerned early because we got sloppy with some turnovers, and that's how they hit two threes in back-to-back possessions. The way we guard ball screens, we give up a lot of twos and try to take away threes, and (Tuesday) we did a nice job of that."

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos