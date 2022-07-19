Good Morning, Illini Nation: Defensive trend to summer workouts
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The main focus when Illinois has gotten together as a team this summer? Think defense. It's a clear statement of intent for what will be a new-look team from a roster standpoint with eight of 12 scholarship players not suiting up in orange and blue last season.
"We've spent a ton of time defensively," Illinois coach Underwood said. "A little more defensive oriented practices now than on the offensive side. I've said many times that defensive chemistry is really hard to get. They're playing very, very hard. There's a tremendous energy in the gym. There's tremendous athleticism in the gym. That's something I've really enjoyed watching and coaching."
This summer isn't just about finding on-court chemistry from a mostly new roster. That's happening alongside a 180 degree change in defensive strategy from a stylistic and schematic standpoint, too. Underwood has shifted gears now that 7-foot two-time All-American center Kofi Cockburn is off pursuing his professional basketball dreams.
"Full court defense," freshman wing Ty Rodgers said has been an emphasis. "Just hounding the ball. We're long and we're going to be able to get up and run and defend. It's going to be a new look this year.
"It's been great so far. I feel like this is going to be one of the better teams I've played with. Everybody is egoless. There's no egos. Everybody plays for each other. I can tell that already."
