Good Morning, Illini Nation: Defining 'elite shooter'
A tweet last week from former Illinois guard turned ESPN analyst Sean Harrington caught my attention. Since I knew it was going to take me down the statistical rabbit hole, I filed it away for when I'd have a little more time to dive in.
Are you part of Club165? Add your FG% + 3P% + FT%. If your score is 165 or better, you are an elite shooter. @Kkingzayy15 is at 183 for @SMUBasketball entering tonight’s game at Cincinnati. #Club165 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ja0Io5B0Pk— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) January 28, 2020
The 50/40/90 Club is the gold standard for shooting efficiency. That's 50 percent shooting overall, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent overall. Only two college basketball players (who play meaningful minutes) are in the 50/40/90 Club this season through Tuesday's games — McNeese State freshman Dru Kuxhausen, who's in the 50/50/90 club at 50.2/50.8/95, and Bethune-Cookman freshman Joe French at 50/45.5/94.1.
So Harrington's idea of Club165 has some merit in defining elite shooters. Just think of the 50/40/90 Club as the elitist of elite shooters. Applying the Club165 criteria to the Big Ten (again through Tuesday's games), I wound up with 12 players that qualify:
- Isaiah Livers, Michigan (190.9)
- Micah Potter, Wisconsin (187.8)
- CJ Fredrick, Iowa (177.6)
- Alan Griffin, Illinois (176.6)
- Gabe Brown, Michigan State (176.2)
- Jalen Smith, Maryland (171.6)
- Andre Wesson, Ohio State (170.3)
- Ryan Kriener, Iowa (170.2)
- Miller Kopp, Northwestern (168.2)
- Cassius Winston, Michigan State (167.5)
- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa (167.3)
- Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska (166)
Is the idea of Club165 a perfect way to delineate elite shooters from the rest? Not necessarily, but it does set a fairly clear bar. If players can finish around the rim, beyond the three-point line and at the free throw line at a high enough efficiency to crack 165 total for those percentages, they've got some elite-ness in them.
The imperfections come in usage and shot volume. Guys like Potter, Kriener and Thorbjarnarson have more limited roles for their respective teams. The same is relatively true for Brown and Wesson.
Notable is the fact Livers would actually be in the 50/50/90 Club if he'd not been limited to 13 games played this season because of a groin injury. The Wolverines' second-leading scorer is shooting 50 percent overall, 50 percent from three-point range and 90.9 percent at the free throw line.
Two Big Ten regulars fall in the "opposite of elite shooter" category. Forget about Club165. Purdue's Nojel Eastern and Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo would just be happy to be in Club100.
Eastern is shooting 41 percent from the field (a serious regression from last year's 49.5 percent), has missed all four of the three-pointers he's attempted and is just a 41.7 percent free throw shooter. Ouedraogo is shooting 40.4 percent overall, hasn't attempted any three-pointers and has made 50 percent of his free throws.
