Good Morning, Illini Nation: Developing team chemistry
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Team chemistry was one area Illinois had to start from scratch this offseason with a roster primarily built with freshmen and transfers. But it came together in the months leading into the start of the 2022-23 season. Maintaining it is now the challenge.
"It’s so fickle," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. It’s so easily distorted. It can be disrupted so many ways. I think one of the real challenges is, OK, in practice every day when we go five-on-five we have 10 guys out there. Now all of a sudden you start scrimmaging and playing an exhibition game and playing real games and you only have five. Another five guys have to go to the bench. Now they have to face adversity. Now they have to face the fact, well, maybe I’m not in the starting lineup or maybe I’m not the guy.
"For young guys, that’s especially difficult and challenging. All of that stuff, if you let it, becomes very, very negative and challenging. We work really hard. We talk about family a lot. We talk about winning a lot. We talk about the guy to your right and guy to your left. All those things are so important — much more so than Xs and Os. If you don’t have chemistry, you’re not winning."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).