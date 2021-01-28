Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dickie V high on Dosunmu, Cockburn
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale released his midseason All-American selections last week, which I somehow only stumbled across Wednesday. Both Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were included.
The full list:
First Team
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh
- Jared Butler, Baylor
- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
- Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Second Team
- Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
- Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga
- Collin Gillespie, Villanova
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Third Team
- Marcus Carr, Minnesota
- Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Cam Thomas, LSU
- Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall
Fourth Team
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
- Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
- Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
- Quentin Grimes, Houston
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
And now, a few thoughts:
— That only two teams have multiple players on this list is notable. Gonzaga's kind of a no brainer. Illinois having both Dosunmu and Cockburn shows where the team's ceiling might be. The Illini's 10-5 record shows not even that duo can do it all.
— Justin Champagnie's inclusion on the first team would only be surprising if you weren't paying attention. Understandable, I suppose, if you consider he plays for Pitt. The Panthers are just 8-4 and likely won't contend in the ACC. Makes it at least a bit harder for Champagnie to get noticed. But the 6-foot-6 wing is averaging 20.2 points and 12.2 rebounds and had back-to-back 20/20 games in December. That's 20 points and 20 rebounds against Northwestern and 24 points and 21 rebounds against Gardner-Webb. Both wins.
— Of all the highly-ranked freshmen in the 2020 class, three made Vitale's midseason cut. Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham is the big name. LSU's Cameron Thomas is the big-time scorer. And Hunter Dickinson, who was just 43rd in the 247Sports Composite is the likely Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
— The other "under the radar" selection was Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili. The Pirates' 6-11 forward has made a major leap in his senior season, with career highs in scoring (18.4 ppg), rebounds (7.0 rpg), assists (3.3 apg) and steals (1.2 spg). His usage rate has also soared to 29 percent, but his efficiency hasn't really followed. The Georgian big man's career highs don't include his shooting percentages.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).