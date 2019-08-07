Good Morning, Illini Nation: Different basketball, different challenge
Alan Griffin and Ayo Dosunmu had differing thoughts about the two-tone FIBA basketball the team practiced with before heading to Italy in anticipation of using it for the four games of its foreign tour.
“I actually shoot better with it,” Griffin said. “I like it. I like the feel of the ball, so it will definitely be an advantage out there.”
“I didn’t like the balls at first,” Dosunmu said. “They’re real slippery. Hopefully I’m used to it.”
Seems like the ball wasn’t exactly an issue. Dosunmu shot 73 percent from the field and 67 percent from three-point range in Illinois’ 118-56 win on Tuesday against CUS Insubria. Griffin connected at a 55 percent clip overall and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Griffin’s performance — particularly his team-high 11 rebounds — was another solid sign from the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard when it comes to the available playing time on the wing for Illinois this coming season. With Aaron Jordan exhausting his eligibility last season, one of the young Illini has to step into a bigger role.
Griffin was everywhere on the court and impressed during Illinois’ final practice this past Saturday before leaving for Italy. Seems like international travel didn’t hurt his production either.
“I’m willing to take over that role,” Griffin said of replacing Jordan. “We’ve got other great wings, but I’m willing to play whatever role (Illinois coach Brad Underwood) wants me to play.
“I’ve tried to improve on everything. You can’t be too good, so I’ve tried to improve my game all around.”
