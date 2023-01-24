Good Morning, Illini Nation: Diving deep into this week's AP Top 25
This week's Associated Press Top 25 was light on the Big Ten. Real light. Purdue and ... nobody else. That doesn't include, of course, the five teams that were among the others receiving votes, but, as you know, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
Here's a deeper look at the latest poll:
- Illinois was one of those five Big Ten teams among the others receiving votes. Just less of them this week. The Illini appeared on just three ballots this week after losing by 15 at home to Indiana last Thursday.
The Syracuse Post-Standard's Donna Ditota had Illinois the highest at No. 22, and the Illini picked up one vote at No. 23 and one at No. 24. Both the El Paso Times' Bret Bloomquist and WLVA-TV/WGMB-TV's Bret Holland would be popular in Champaign. Neither voted for the Illini last week. Both did this week after a double-digit home loss. Holland, at least, had the Hoosiers ranked one spot ahead of Illinois.
- While Purdue reclaimed the top spot in the poll, it wasn't a consensus. Alabama picked up 23 first-place votes. Those voters that didn't have the Boilermakers No. 1 had them at No. 2. The same is true when it comes to the Crimson Tide.
- Somehow 17-3 UCLA was left off of one ballot. The Fayetteville Observer's David Thompson didn't vote for the Bruins this week despite having them fifth last week. Arizona did beat UCLA on Saturday, but it was a six-point game in Tucson, Ariz. Not sure how to justify completely dumping the Bruins, who also had three votes at No. 4 this week.
- Both Auburn and Marquette also picked up at least one vote in the top 10 (No. 9 for both) while also being left off at least one ballot.
- I had just a single "extreme pick" on my ballot this week after ranking New Mexico at No. 18 when the Lobos only wound up at No. 25. I wasn't the highest on UNM, though, with the New Haven Register's Dave Borges ranking them at No. 17.
