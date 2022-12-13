Good Morning, Illini Nation: Diving deep on the AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Houston losing Saturday at home to Alabama created a new battle for the top spot in the AP Top 25. Three teams entered. Purdue emerged as the favorite — albeit in a close contest with Virginia and UConn.
Let's take a deeper look at this week's poll, which had Illinois dropping just one spot after beating Texas and losing to Penn State:
- Illinois was ranked by 60 of 62 voters this week. Leaving the Illini off their ballots? David Jablonski from the Dayton Daily News and David Jones from Penn Live. The funny thing is the Seattle Times' Percy Allen had Illinois at No. 23 despite not ranking them in the three previous polls. The win against Texas clearly had more of an impact for Allen than the Penn State loss.
- The Illini received one vote as high as No. 12 from WVLA-TV/WGMB-TV's Brian Allen and 13 more in the top 15.
- Illinois was ranked at 13 different ballot spots. All the way from No. 12 to No. 25 (save for No. 22).
- Purdue, Virginia and UConn combined to receive 61 of the 62 first place votes. The outlier went to Tennessee from the Detroit News' Matt Charboneau.
- The widest spread of votes for a single team was a tie between Kentucky and Mississippi State. Both the Wildcats and Bulldogs got a single vote at No. 9 and were also left off at least one ballot. Indiana and UCLA were next in line with a single vote each at No. 10 while also being unranked on multiple ballots apiece.
- My ballot had four "extreme picks" as I ranked teams at least five spots higher or lower than where they ended up in the final poll. My "extreme picks" were Auburn at 13, Maryland at 15, Kentucky at 19 and New Mexico at 25.
