Good Morning, Illini Nation: Diving deep on the AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The preseason AP Top 25 dropped late Monday morning. As is now tradition, let's break it down on a Tuesday. Dive a little deeper into how the ballots shook out:
- Illinois checked in at No. 23 (ranked in the preseason for the third straight year) while appearing on 36 of 62 ballots.
- The Illini received one vote as high as No. 11 from the Waco Tribune-Herald's John Werner and were left off of 26 ballots. There was also at least one vote for Illinois at Nos. 14-25. Clearly not much of a consensus, and you can say that about quite a few teams ranked in the preseason poll.
- Illinois actually got the most votes at No. 19, which included mine, the Chicago Sun-Times' Steve Greenberg and four others. It was the 19 votes from No. 20 to No. 25 and then not being included on 26 ballots that dropped the Illini to No. 23.
- No team that was on every voter's ballot, though, had a voting spread wider than Arkansas. The Razorbacks were voted as high as No. 6 and as low as No. 25.
- Arizona and Michigan both received at least one vote in the top 10 while also being unranked by other voters.
- There was one voter who had Houston ranked at No. 1. That would be me, and I have not wavered in my thinking. A healthy Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark plus Jamal Shead's return plus two potentially impressive freshmen in Jarace Walker (once an Illini target) and Terrence Arceneaux plus several other returning role players is a pretty strong case for the top spot for a team that reached the Elite Eight last season.
