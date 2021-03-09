Good Morning, Illini Nation: Diving deep on this week's AP Top 25
Let's start this week's closer look at the Associated Press Top 25 voting with my ballot and move on to other peculiarities from there:
— I didn't wind up with one of the "most extreme" ballots this week, but it had to have been close. Six of the final eight spots on my ballot and eightof my total selections were considered extreme (more than five spots from where the team actually wound up).
— The most extreme? Voting for Villanova at No. 22 when the Wildcats wound up at No. 14. Call it preemptive for the post-Collin Gillespie/Justin Moore version of the team. Or call it I've come to regard the Big East with a bit more skepticism than I did earlier in the season.
— More big news i.e. my ballot came with a new team on my "Biases Towards" list. Holdovers from a couple seasons ago have been Furman (shoutout to my long lost cousin Bob Richey, who coaches the Paladins) and Mississippi State. This week? I know apparently view Oklahoma State more favorably than other voters, ranking the Cowboys four spots above average for five weeks.
— Still no teams on my "Biases Against" list. I'm sure there are some fan bases (looking at you Purdue from three years ago) who would disagree with that.
— I also have absolution from ever being called a homer. I've ranked Illinois zero spots above average for 27 weeks.
— Perfect segue into breaking down Illinois in this week's poll. The Illini, of course, moved up a spot to No. 3 after beating both Michigan and Ohio State. Illinois even has a pair of votes at No. 2 from Cleveland.com's Stephen Means and the Honolulu Star Advertiser's Stephen Tsai. Remember when Tsai accidentally left the Illini off his ballot a couple weeks ago, and there was a targeted Twitter movement to inform him of the error of his ways? I would imagine he's in the Illinois fan base's good graces now.
— Fifty voters had Illinois at No. 3 this week. Yours truly included. That left the two votes at No. 2, a total of 10 still at No. 4 and then the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell voting the Illini at No. 6 on his ballot. A ballot that can really only be described as wonky. I get every voter has a system. I've got mine. Newell's I don't get. Not with him voting for an 11-loss Wisconsin team at No. 12. Yeah, I guess that's my biggest issue with it. The Badgers simply aren't that good.
Also, I'm not sure how you justify the Illini at six after the last week-plus they had in beating three ranked teams on the road. Even if Newell relies heavily on KenPom (would explain the Wisconsin pick), Illinois is No. 5 in that ranking.
— A few other things that caught my eye:
- Arkansas had votes as high as No. 6 (one of them was me, Go Hogs!) and as low as No. 21.
- Ohio State's vote range went from No. 6 all the way to No. 24.
- Oklahoma State got three votes at No. 8 (again, one of them was me, Go Pokes!), while Newell was the only voter to leave them off his ballot. Must not have seen that the Cowboys won at West Virginia for a sixth win in their last seven games.
- Texas also had a high vote of No. 6, while former N-G beat writer Paul Klee didn't vote for the Longhorns.
- A single vote for Purdue at No. 9 was the biggest disparity to where the Boilermakers actually wound up (tied for No. 20).
- This week's (I assume) honest mistake came from Indiana beat writer Jeff Rabjohns, who voted for 3-11 San Diego at No. 25 instead of 20-4 San Diego State.
