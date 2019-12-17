Good Morning, Illini Nation: Diving into the NET
The first NET rankings of the 2019-20 season were released Monday. Like last year, Ohio State was the No. 1 team in the country in the metric that replaced RPI as the NCAA's go-to option for deciding NCAA tournament worthiness. This year's first ranking, though, came a few weeks later than last year's inaugural new approach.
A little more data certainly helped. The only "outliers" if you will on Monday's first ranking were Liberty and Duquesne at Nos. 19 and 20, respectively. Neither has all that many good wins. The best, in fact, is just a Quadrant II victory apiece. But the Flames and Dukes are undefeated. There's value in that.
Illinois at No. 32 in the first NET rankings of the 2019-20 season tracked. The Illini are also No. 39 in KenPom and No. 32 in Bart Torvik's T-Rank. They even picked up some votes in the latest Coaches Poll, checking in at what's essentially a tie for 44th.
Illinois (8-3) doesn't quite have that no brainer NCAA tournament résumé even though last week's win against Michigan certainly helped. That 71-62 upset at least got the Illini to 1-2 in Quadrant I games. Those are the ones that matter. That Illinois is 3-0 against Quadrant IV opponents only matters that a loss in any of those games (Grand Canyon, The Citadel and Hampton) would have been a serious knock on the Illini.
The good news for Illinois is that there are plenty of Quadrant I and II games coming. The Braggin' Rights game qualifies as Quadrant II since Missouri is currently ranked 73rd in the NET and the game is on a neutral court.
The return of Big Ten play will generate the most NCAA tournament résumé-building opportunities, of course. It's anybody's league to win apparently given we're one Northwestern upset of Michigan State from the entire Big Ten being tied for first at 1-1.
Also, the Big Ten has the NET on lock. The full rundown:
1. Ohio State
11. Maryland
18. Penn State
21. Michigan
29. Michigan State
32. Illinois
33. Iowa
36. Indiana
44. Purdue
48. Minnesota
51. Wisconsin
61. Rutgers
153. Nebraska
174. Northwestern
