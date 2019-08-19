Good Morning, Illini Nation: Don't sleep on Trent Frazier
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Trent Frazier’s sophomore season kind of got lost in both the circumstances of the season (a 12-21 record wasn’t exactly ideal) and breakout performances by fan favorite freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Still, Frazier was better in 2018-19 than his own solid freshman season.
Frazier scored more as a sophomore than as a freshman and did so more efficiently. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard was particularly more efficient at the three-point line, raising his percentage from 34.7 to 40.6 percent. The lefty guard out of Florida also averaged more rebounds, fewer turnovers and relatively equal numbers of assists and steals.
“Trent was a much better player last year than he was his freshman year,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Go find a guy who’s done what Trent’s done in his first two years.”
Challenge accepted. That’s where the wonderful website that is sports-reference.com comes into play. The ability to input narrow search margins — stats, percentages, year in school, etc. — and generate a list of similar seasons makes finding comparable players to Frazier possible.
The number of underclassmen guards that played at least 30 minutes per game and averaged at least 13 points and two assists while shooting 40 percent from three-point range? Just 10, and only one other player from a Power 6 conference in Washington’s Jaylen Nowell. The total number of players not limited to underclassmen to meet those minimum criteria was still just 43 and included players like Marquette All-American Markus Howard and NBA draft picks Dylan Windler (Belmont), Admiral Schofield (Tennessee) and Kyle Guy (Virginia).
“Trent Frazier is an outstanding college basketball player,” Underwood said. “He showed that in Italy. He showed that in our 10 days. I told him when we got back I couldn’t have been prouder the way he played and the way he led.
“He got downhill. We really emphasized to Trent on getting fouled more. He’s becoming a heck of a college basketball player and he’s already had a great freshman and sophomore year. Nobody talks about him. I think that’s OK with Trent, but we darn sure know how good he is.”
