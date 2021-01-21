Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2021 NBA draft isn't even set yet, with the pandemic's affect on both last season and this current one significantly altering every NBA-related event schedule. After good news the past two offseasons, it would be a surprise if Illinois got Ayo Dosunmu back for a fourth year. Of course, the same was said this summer and the spring before that, too, so never say never, I guess.
What got me thinking about the draft was a recent mock from Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo of the first round. There are some familiar names on it of Illini targets past, including guys like Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), James Bouknight (UConn), Jalen Johnson (Duke), Moses Moody (Arkansas), Daisen Nix (G League Ignite), Kai Jones (Texas), Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech).
Dosunmu, though, wasn't on it. Getting a firm grasp on the Illinois guard's draft stock has been tricky. And not just now. There was some early thought of Dosunmu as a late first round pick during his freshman season. He had less momentum this past draft cycle.
And now? Still unclear. Dosunmu is ranked as the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 35 overall player on the ESPN draft big board.
Long time draft analyst Chad Ford has the Illini guard as the No. 23 overall prospect.
"Dosunmu is an electric player who excels in the open floor," Ford wrote. "He’s a dominant offensive player who may be stuck between positions a bit. How well he shoots the ball and his commitment to defense will be the difference between him being a first rounder or a second round prospect."
Stadium's Jeff Goodman ranks Dosunmu even higher at No. 14.
"He’s a big, strong and athletic point guard who can take over games thanks to his extra gear and ability to get by defenders and finish with authority," Goodman wrote. "The questions surrounding him have been regarding his decision-making and whether he can make shots from long distance on a consistent basis, but thus far he’s shooting it well from 3 and has improved on getting his teammates open shots."
