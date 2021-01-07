Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Just three teams had multiple players make the midseason Wooden Award watch list Tuesday. Illinois was one of the three, with both junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn considered among the nation's best players for an award that will go to the best player in the country at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Dosunmu is averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the No. 12 Illini. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 80.3 percent at the free throw line. All of those are career highs.
Cockburn is Illinois' second-leading scorer and top rebounder, putting up 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The 7-foot center has seven double-doubles in 11 games, and he's shooting a career best 66.7 percent from the field.
The other two teams with multiple midseason Wooden Award watch list honorees are Gonzaga (Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs) and Villanova (Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl). Suggs was one of three players, along with West Virginia forward Derek Culver and Louisville guard Carlik Jones, who debuted on the watch list Wednesday.
The rest of the 25 midseason watch list honorees are as follows:
- Scottie Barnes, Fr., G, Florida State
- Charles Bassey, Jr., C, Western Kentucky
- James Bouknight, So., G, UConn
- Garrison Brooks, Sr., F, UNC
- Jared Butler, Jr., G, Baylor
- Marcus Carr, Jr., G, Minnesota
- Cade Cunningham, Fr., G, Oklahoma State
- John Fulkerson, Sr., F, Tennessee
- Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa
- Ron Harper Jr., Jr., G, Rutgers
- Sam Hauser, Sr., F, Virginia
- Matthew Hurt, So., F, Duke
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., F, Indiana
- Remy Martin, Sr., G, Arizona State
- Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC
- Marcus Zegarowski, Jr., G, Creighton
