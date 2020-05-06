Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dosunmu, Cockburn testing draft waters a 'win-win'
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is nearing a decade without an NBA draft pick after Meyers Leonard was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in 2012. Leonard is the only pick from the previous decade, and there were just six in the 2000s and four in the 1990s. The '80s, of course, belonged to the Illini with 18 total selections (albeit in an expanded draft at that time).
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn could snap that draft-less streak. Maybe even this year, although neither is currently projected in many of the major mock drafts. Still, the All-Big Ten sophomore guard and Big Ten Freshman of the Year center are testing the draft waters as early entrants with a June 3 (for now) deadline to return to Illinois.
Illini athletic director considers Dosunmu and Cockburn feeling out their draft chances as a win-win scenario. Both for the players and for the Illinois basketball program.
"If they choose to come back, obviously, I think they'd have a chance to come back and be hugely important members of what I think could be one of the best basketball teams in the history of our program," Whitman said. "I think it's a team that could be a preseason pick to win the Big Ten and a team that could compete at a high level across the country.
"If both of those young men choose to turn pro, I think that's a feather in the cap for Illinois basketball. We're creating professionals. We're a place where people come who want to be pro basketball players. You ned look no further than Kofi and Ayo as Example A and Example B. Bottom line, we're going to be there to support them and help them make a great decision.
"No matter what decision they make, we'll celebrate that. ... I think if they have the opportunity to go off and have successful professional careers we're going to support them in that, whether if that's now or later. They'll be a part of our Illini family forever, and we'll always be thankful for what the've done here."
