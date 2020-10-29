Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
My preseason top 25 and All-American ballots are due one week from today. I'm already on the record for putting Illinois in the top 10 and voting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu as one of five preseason All-Americans. Again, check out this week's episode (and the ones before it).
Dosunmu landed on two other preseason All-American lists this week. The group at CBS Sports had him as a First Team selection. Stadium's Jeff Goodman had him on the Second Team.
From CBS Sports: "There were very few surprising stay-or-go decisions that went the way of the former, but Dosunmu opting to return to campus to give Illinois its best outlook in a decade-plus might be the best. The heady, athletic, fearless lead guard has Illini fans dreaming of a Final Four."
From Goodman: "The key for Ayo will be his perimeter shot. He’s a big, strong, athletic floor leader who can get to the basket and finish, but he has to prove he can be a reliable shooter from long range and will need to cut down on his turnovers."
Be on the lookout for my preseason top 25 and All-American selections next week. I've already blocked out time Sunday around the Bears-Saints game as my deep(er) dive on college basketball time considering I have a preseason Big Ten ballot to fill out, too.
November is coming. So is college basketball (fingers crossed). Get excited.
