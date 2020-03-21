Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu's productive sophomore campaign played a key part in Illinois flipping its record from 21 losses a year ago to 21 wins this season. His impact on the Illini's fortunes got him some national publicity this week both in Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's breakdown of the top 50 college basketball players this season and Josh Planos' guide to the NCAA tournament that wasn't for FiveThirtyEight.
Dosunmu checked in at No. 24 in Woo's list.
"Dosunmu’s fingerprints are all over Illinois’s resurgence as the first big recruit to commit to Brad Underwood, and his decision to stay in college proved fruitful,' Woo wrote. "His decision-making and craftiness as a scorer were the connective thread for a surprisingly good team, and in spite of his shortcomings as a jump shooter, Dosunmu was inarguably one of the Big Ten’s most impactful players."
Planos spotlighted a player to watch from each region of the projected NCAA Tournament bracket. Dosunmu was included along with All-Americans Obi Toppin (Dayton), Payton Pritchard (Oregon) and Devon Dotson (Kansas).
"Illinois evolved into one of the nation’s most entertaining teams over the second half of the season largely because of the sophomore’s play in closing time," Planos wrote. "He had scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games and drilled clutch jumpers in the waning moments against Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
"It would have been fun to see what the dagger-dropping guard would do in his first taste of tournament action, and whether he would have lived up to Illini legend Dee Brown’s belief that he could be “one of the best to ever do it” in Champaign. “He was like, ‘The world is about to see who I am.’ He was building up for this,” his father, Quam, told the Chicago Tribune."
