Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dosunmu getting more national attention
The national attention for Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spiked this summer when he announced he was returning to Champaign for a third season. Dosunmu has stayed relevant throughout the 2020-21 season as both the leading scorer on a top 25 team and inarguably one of the best players in the nation.
More national attention came Tuesday with Dosunmu appearing on the web series "Stuffed with Jon Rothstein." Rothstein, of course, is a national college basketball analyst for CBS Sports.
The full video is available via the tweet below with Dosunmu's interview starting at the 4:35 mark.
Got plans for lunch?Join us on STUFFED today LIVE at 1 PM ET.Guest: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu. HERE COMES THE PAIGN!WATCH HERE:https://t.co/ebl6kKTOkf— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 26, 2021
Here are a few highlights:
On being away from his family
It's definitely been hard, but it was an adjustment had to make. I definitely miss them. Every day miss seeing them, miss hearing them at my games cheering. The circumstances that we're in, the pandemic that we're in, I understand I've got to gut it out. I talk to them every day — daily Zoom calls, phone calls, FaceTime, group FaceTimes. The love is there. I just can't physically see them.
On one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death
It was devastating. I was playing video games and was on the mic with one of my friends and playing 2K and someone said, "Kobe died." I'm thinking like it was someone maybe from back home. I wasn't thinking of Kobe Bryant. Then you check Twitter, boom, and they said it was a helicopter crash. I was devastated. It actually hit me for a long time. It hit me for about two weeks I was actually really sad because I met Kobe before and that was my favorite player of all time. The way he carried himself. The way he overcame adversity in so many different occasions.
On his own player comparison
That's tough. I really don't think I could be compared to one person. I watch a lot of film. I have NBA League Pass, so I see shades of so many different players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, of course, because we have similar comparisons like wingspan, the pace he plays with and how he operates in pick-and-rolls. I would say him.
On his assessment of the Illini
The great thing about my assessment is I believe we haven't played our best basketball. Nowhere near close to our best basketball. I think we showed peeks of us playing at our best, but not at all have we put it all together for 40 minutes and definitely haven't put it together for multiple games in a row.
