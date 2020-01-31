Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dosunmu in the draft
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Gary Parrish's latest 2020 NBA mock draft for CBS Sports is only a mock draft by the loosest definition. Parrish isn't so much concerned about potential NBA team needs come June. Projecting a mock — at least when it comes to team order — is a bit more difficult now that the odds have been flattened for lottery picks. Harder to tell which team will wind up where.
So Parrish's efforts Thursday afternoon were more his thoughts on the top 30 NBA draft prospects at the end of January. Among them? Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, with the sophomore guard going No. 30 to the Boston Celtics.
Parrish's mock draft was posted before No. 19 Illinois beat Minnesota on Thursday at State Farm Center. Dosunmu finished with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten).
Still, this is what Parrish had to say: "Dosunmu has been on an absolute tear — averaging 19.2 points in Illinois' past five games while leading Brad Underwood's team to a six-game winning streak that secured a national ranking. The Chicago native's 3-point percentage isn't great, which is an issue that must be addressed. But, for what it's worth, he has made multiple 3-pointers in six of the Illini's 20 games."
The top of Parrish's 2020 mock draft is pretty much as expected. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards has held on to the spot, with now former Memphis freshman James Wiseman at No. 2 and LaMelo Ball at No. 3. Those are, at this point, the consensus top three picks.
Some other notable names include:
— Obi Toppin with the fourth pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The one-time Illinois recruiting target has put together a breakout redshirt sophomore season at Dayton and is averaging 19.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 assist for the Flyers as an uber athletic 6-foot-9 stretch 4.
— Arizona's Nico Mannion at No. 12. The freshman guard had 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds in the Wildcats' early November win against Illinois.
— Cassius Winston as the 22nd overall pick. The Michigan State senior point guard is Parrish's first Big Ten player off the board.
— Minnesota center Daniel Oturu at No. 28. The Gophers' big man put up 20 points and eight rebounds Thursday in their loss to Illinois and makes for three Big Ten players (Winston and Dosunmu included) in Parrish's first round mock.
