Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dosunmu making his case
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Luka Garza taking home Big Ten Player of the Year honors (and maybe even national player of the year) has sort of felt like a fait accompli this season. The Iowa center is an offensive threat and leads the country in scoring. He's played well.
But crowning him Big Ten Player of the Year (or national player of the year) right now might be a little hasty. Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is making a case he's a legitimate candidate for both.
Friday night that was dropping 31 points, six assists and three rebounds in the Illini's come-from-behind, avoid-the-upset overtime win at Nebraska where he carried his team to victory. Again. Last week it was a triple-double against Wisconsin. The way Dosunmu is playing odds are next week will be something just as eye popping.
Dosunmu certainly has the attention of the college basketball world.
Still think Garza wins it (and should) but Ayo is doing all he can to make it a very real discussion— Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) February 13, 2021
Player of the year.— Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) February 13, 2021
Ayo Dosunmu is the 2nd Big Ten player over the last 25 seasons with a 20-point triple-double and a 30-point game in consecutive games, joining Denzel Valentine. He had his 4th 30-point game of the season tonight, tied for 3rd-most in a season for Illinois over the last 50 years pic.twitter.com/zKt69YWuPO— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2021
Ayo Dosunmu is playing like someone who knows that the hourglass is running out in terms of an opportunity to do something special.The elite of the elite. https://t.co/2QoxI9LiMG— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 13, 2021
Illinois escapes Lincoln with an overtime win over Nebraska. Ayo Dosunmu’s late-game performance was ridiculous. Single-handedly forced overtime, then hit multiple key baskets in the extra period. 31 points, six assists tonight. Top-three player in college basketball this season.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 13, 2021
Yeah, I would never want to face Paige Bueckers or Ayo Dosunmu in the final minute of a game— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) February 13, 2021
Dosunmu has caught his coach's attention, too. Friday night was just another chapter in what's becoming a storied Illini career for the Chicago native.
"He just keeps writing them," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I don’t know what the last chapter is going to look like, but the middle chapters are damn hellacious. I know that."
