Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu guards Nebraska's Dalano Banton during Friday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

 Scott Bruhn
Episode 137: Two of the best

Luka Garza taking home Big Ten Player of the Year honors (and maybe even national player of the year) has sort of felt like a fait accompli this season. The Iowa center is an offensive threat and leads the country in scoring. He's played well.

But crowning him Big Ten Player of the Year (or national player of the year) right now might be a little hasty. Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is making a case he's a legitimate candidate for both.

Friday night that was dropping 31 points, six assists and three rebounds in the Illini's come-from-behind, avoid-the-upset overtime win at Nebraska where he carried his team to victory. Again. Last week it was a triple-double against Wisconsin. The way Dosunmu is playing odds are next week will be something just as eye popping.

Dosunmu certainly has the attention of the college basketball world.

Dosunmu has caught his coach's attention, too. Friday night was just another chapter in what's becoming a storied Illini career for the Chicago native.

"He just keeps writing them," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I don’t know what the last chapter is going to look like, but the middle chapters are damn hellacious. I know that."

