Good Morning, Illini Nation: Dosunmu vs. Hill, Part II
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Tonight's game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks would be momentous if it hadn't just happened two days ago. It's Illini vs. Illini. Ayo Dosunmu vs. Malcolm Hill. Given the dearth of Illinois basketball players in the league of late ... kind of a big deal.
Dosunmu had the upper hand in Monday's game — a 130-118 win for the Bulls in Atlanta. The Chicago native and former Illinois guard had eight points, two assists and one block (of Trae Young, no less) in 25 minutes off the bench. Hill scored his first career NBA points (they all came on free throws, of course) and finished with four points, three rebounds and one steal while playing 15 minutes that included a crunch time run.
Hill's call up from the G League gave Illinois three active former players in the NBA along with Dosunmu and Kendrick Nunn, who the Illini now claim. The rash of COVID-19 issues in the NBA created the opportunity for Hill, and he's trying to make the most of it. Harassing DeMar DeRozan into an eight-second violation Monday night doesn't hurt the impression the former Belleville East star is trying to make.
Three other former Illini are playing in the G League and all three are in their first season in the league. Jaylon Tate is on the South Bay Lakers roster, Giorgi Bezhanishvili turned Summer League and training camp opportunities with the Denver Nuggets into a spot on their affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. And Alan Griffin, who left Illinois for Syracuse, just joined the Westchester Knicks after playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
At the highest level, though, Dosunmu and Hill will square off again at 7 p.m. in Chicago. Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago for another chance to watch them play.
