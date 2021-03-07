Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu was back in the thick of things Saturday at Ohio State. Cleared from Illinois' concussion protocol, the junior guard tied Andre Curbelo for the team lead with 19 points and delivered multiple clutch moments in the final 2 minutes. Typical Dosunmu stuff.
Dosunmu had a different vantage point, though, the previous three games. Sidelined with a broken nose and concussion, the Illinois junior guard watched his team win three games without him, including two on the road against Associated Press Top 25 teams.
And loved every minute of it.
"It gave me confidence. If you ask anyone on my team, I was so excited when my team won those three games without me. That makes my job much easier. If you see down the stretch (against Ohio State), Da'Monte Williams hit a big shot. (Andre Curbelo) was playing great, playing with confidence.
"I believe in my abilities. I put in so much work in the gym, so I'm secure about what I can do out there on the basketball court. To see my teammates play with so much confidence and play with so much joy, I was so glad to see.
"Any great player, they can't do it by themselves. You look at any competitive sport, unless you're playing golf or tennis, any team sport you need your team. To see my team play with so much confidence gave me so much joy."
