Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu will be the next Illini selected in the NBA draft. Where the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is selected, however, remains to be seen. The majority of projections have him in the early 20s to just into the second round.
NBA draft analyst Chad Ford addressed Dosunmu's draft stock in his latest podcast that broke down the second half of his big board. Ford acknowledged Dosunmu could be a "polarizing prospect."
"He is one of the best players in college basketball this year; electric with the ball in the open floor," Ford said. "But question marks about is he a point guard, is he a two guard? How well he shoots the basketball. He shot it definitely better this year, but his shot comes and goes. And some questions about his defensive impact. He's been inconsistent in that area as well.
"All of this sort of leaves teams with a difficult prospect. They love his energy. They love his motor. They love the impact he has on the game. But does he have that one skill that actually takes him to the next level and makes him an NBA prospect? Or is he a prospect that has that dreaded tweener label where he's not quite good enough to excel at either position in the pros?
"That's the question mark I think with him right now and why his draft range ends up being 25-40. There are a couple of teams that have him a little bit higher than that, but right now that seems to be the general consensus of where he should go."
