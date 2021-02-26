Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu was honored alongside Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Zach Griffith and Bobby Gikas for Senior Night ahead of Thursday's game against Nebraska. Dosunmu, of course, is a junior.
Still, Dosunmu was introduced as "making his final appearance at State Farm Center." Illinois coach Brad Underwood mentioned after the game how disappointed he was that Dosunmu (out with a facial injury) couldn't play in his final home game.
Seems like the next step is coming next season for Dosunmu in his basketball career. No official decision has been made, but honoring Dosunmu on Thursday night jibes with what Underwood said the day prior about his top player.
"I’ll be honest," Underwood said. "I haven’t had a conversation with him about it, but Ayo needs to go the (NBA) draft. Ayo needs to go. There’s nothing else he’s going to accomplish in college basketball that I’m going to do for him. He’s turned himself into that guy.
"Those decisions, obviously, come from their family, but Ayo’s had an unbelievable year. He’s the national player of the year, in my opinion. It’s one of those deals he’ll make the decision based on him, but in my opinion he needs to go."