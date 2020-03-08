Good Morning, Illini Nation: Double bye still on the line
Saturday's games in the Big Ten at least narrowed the number of possible scenarios for how seeding could play out for the conference tournament. Wisconsin's win at Indiana means Illinois won't be sharing the Big Ten title — or snaring the No. 3 seed in Indianapolis. Penn State losing at Northwestern means the Illini won't be finishing seventh either.
Illinois still has a seed range of No. 4-6, though. But it's simple. Win in the regular season finale against Iowa, and the No. 4 seed is Illinois' to take. A loss would mean the No. 5 seed — unless Ohio State upset Michigan State. Then it's a No. 6 seed for the Illini.
So, yeah, still several scenarios still in play.
"Probably fitting," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Probably fitting as good as this league is and as this league has gone. It's interesting. There's no doubt we're by far and away the best league. I don't care what other team in the country you put in this league. They're going to be in the same situation that all 10, 12, 14 of us are in.
"You'r going to have losses. You're going to get beat. Everybody has gone through ups and downs. ... We'll all figure it out late Sunday night or Monday morning. Then it wouldn't surprise me if anybody in this league could win in Indianapolis. It wouldn't shock me. It's that kind of year and that kind of league. It makes it exciting."
