Good Morning, Illini Nation: Draft board update
The ESPN mock and list of top 100 prospects are not the end all, be all of the NBA draft. They are simply projections — albeit projections from a pair of rather experienced NBA draft reporters in Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz. Every actual draft has its wrinkles, but the ESPN mock is generated with solid information.
Neither Kofi Cockburn (who has declared for the draft) and Ayo Dosunmu (who hasn't made a decision one way or the other) show up in the 60 picks of the ESPN mock that was updated late Wednesday night. And only Dosunmu is listed among the top 100 draft prospects, checking in at No. 84 overall and as the No. 27 point guard.
Does that mean Cockburn should pull his name or Dosunmu shouldn't even test the NBA draft waters? No. There's no downside in going through the process, and like my colleague Bob Asmussen wrote earlier this week, it only takes one team to believe in a player enough to draft him.
Right now, though? Both Cockburn and Dosunmu seem to be on the outside looking in based on the ESPN mock.
Some other thoughts from the worldwide leader's recent update:
— The Big Ten was widely considered the best conference in the country during the 2019-20 college basketball season. When it comes to the draft, though, the Big Ten has just two projected first round picks in Michigan State guard Cassius Winston and Maryland forward Jalen Smith. At the very end of the first round.
That number doesn't get much better in the second round, with only Minnesota's Daniel Oturu and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman projected to be selected.
— Count on a pair of none-and-dones in the first round in LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton. Or three if you include James Wiseman under that moniker since he barely played at Memphis before leaving the program under a cloiud.
— Dayton's Obi Toppin won most of the national player of the year honors. Iowa's Luka Garza got one. Their NBA draft profiles are diametric opposites. Toppin is projected as a first-round pick. Garza is ranked in the 80s on the list of top 100 draft prospects.
— Most intriguing draft prospect? It's hard not to pick 19-year-old Israeli Deni Avdija what with him essentially being a 6-9 point guard that's already played at a high level professionally. Comparing Avdija to Luka Doncic is a step too far, but there are a couple parallels.
