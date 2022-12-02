Good Morning, Illini Nation: Draft potential
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
First round draft picks are a fairly rare commodity in the history of the Illinois basketball program. Don Sunderlage was the first going No. 9 overall to the Philadelphia Warriors in 1951. Meyers Leonard was the most recent going No. 11 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012.
In between Sunderlage and Leonard? Just 13 other first round picks. That includes two occasions of a pair of first round picks in the same draft. The first was Nick Anderson selected with the No. 11 pick (Orlando Magic) and Kenny Battle the No. 27 pick (Detroit Pistons) in 1989. Then came Deron Williams as the No. 3 pick (Utah Jazz) and Luther Head the No. 24 pick (Houston Rockets) in 2005.
There's a chance two current Illini join that club next summer. At least that's the way the most recent mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony sees it. His projection has Coleman Hawkins as the No. 24 pick to the Charlotte Hornets and Terrence Shannon Jr. three picks later at No. 27 going to the Houston Rockets.
A few other notes from the ESPN mock:
- There are only 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft with both the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forced to forfeit a second round pick.
- The tank is still on for French unicorn (a real one) Victor Wembanyama.
- Just 12 of the 58 projected picks are non-college players (international, G League Ignite, Overtime Elite).
- Three prior or future Illinois opponents are projected as first round picks in Michigan guard Jett Howard, Texas forward Dillon Mitchell and Virginia guard Reece Beekman.
- Givony currently projects just two other Big Ten players getting drafted in Iowa forward Kris Murray and Purdue center Zach Edey.
Illinois' all-time first round picks:
- Don Sunderlage, 1951; No.9, Philadelphia Warriors
- John Kerr, 1954; No. 6, Syracuse Nationals
- George BonSalle, 1957; No. 7, Syracuse Nationals
- Mike Price, 1970; No. 17, New York Knicks
- Nick Weatherspoon, 1973; No. 13, Capital Bullets
- Derek Harper, 1983; No. 11, Dallas Mavericks
- Ken Norman, 1987; No. 19, Los Angeles Clippers
- Nick Anderson, 1989; No. 11, Orlando Magic
- Kenny Battle, 1989; No. 27, Detroit Pistons
- Kendall Gill, 1990; No. 5, Charlotte Hornets
- Frank Williams, 2002; No. 25, Denver Nuggets
- Brian Cook, 2003; No. 24, Los Angeles Lakers
- Deron Williams, 2005; No. 3, Utah Jazz
- Luther Head, 2005; No. 24, Houston Rockets
- Meyers Leonard, 2012; No. 11, Portland Trail Blazers
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).