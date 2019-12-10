Good Morning, Illini Nation: Early Braggin' Rights to the Illini
Missouri is the current holder of actual Braggin' Rights after last year's 79-63 victory against Illinois in St. Louis. Jordan Geist led the Tigers with 20 points, and they got 16 apiece from former Illinois signees Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon. That helped counteract a 28-point night from Illini guard Trent Frazier.
The rematch comes Dec. 21. A noon game at the Enterprise Center. On the SEC Network.
While Illinois has already sold its portion of tickets, there are more still available. On what would nominally be the Missouri half of the arena.
"From our perspective, we've run through our allotment," said Jason Heggemeyer, associate athletic director for ticketing and sales and customer service. "I would tell you the people across the river over there in Missouri, they haven't sold all theirs. I do know there were lower level seats on Ticketmaster early (Monday) because they returned some.
"So, please Illini fans, go out and buy them. I would love to see a lot of orange on their side of the stadium."
