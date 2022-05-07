Good Morning, Illini Nation: Early impact of Tim Anderson
your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
A year ago — today — Illinois coach Brad Underwood started rebuilding his coaching staff after losing Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman to Kentucky and Stephen Gentry to Gonzaga. His first hire was former Illinois guard Chester Frazier. (Literally a year ago today). Geoff Alexander's promotion to assistant coach came a couple weeks later.
Then nothing for nearly two months before Tim Anderson's hire was announced (and then several more weeks before he officially joined the staff at the end of July). Turns out Anderson was worth the wait. In less than a year's time, the Chicago native has made a significant impact on the recruiting front.
Illinois likely doesn't land Ty Rodgers or Skyy Clark in the Class of 2022 without Anderson. There's a chance the Illini still get Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon without Anderson, but it's no sure thing. And Illinois wouldn't be out front in 2024 recruiting with commitments from Morez Johnson Jr. and ZZ Clark without Anderson either.
That recruiting success stems from Anderson's MeanStreets ties (Rodgers and Johnson), personal ties (the Clark brothers) and previous recruitments (Shannon). It wouldn't be crazy to think Underwood might go to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman to see about getting Anderson a bump to his $425,000 salary.
"Tim's a person with character, and he's got great connections," Underwood said. "You don't put yourself in position to be successful in this business if you don't have relationships based on something that's solid. You have to be that as a person. Tim's got them in a variety of different areas. His past has led him to be in touch with a lot of people, yet he's very high standards. A very high character guy.
"His ability to build relationships on the court, that's a strength of all of our guys. It's something we stress in the hiring process and look for is high character guys. Tim's got a ton of connections, and he's made relationships throughout his entire life in all aspects of basketball."
