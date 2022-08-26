Good Morning, Illini Nation: Early impact
Illinois' purposeful pursuit of veteran players from winning teams this offseason — i.e. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer — has already paid off in their short time with the team. The Illini landed two different personalities in Shannon and Mayer, but the reason for recruiting them out of the transfer portal was the same.
"Just the way they carry themselves," Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson said. "Terrence is a no nonsense type of guy. He's up every day and works out every day at like 4:30 in the morning. Literally. He's in there with managers shooting, so he does his work early. He goes to sleep at 8 o'clock every day. He has a routine. Matt's a little bit more personable. Matt's a funny guy. He'll be the life of the party and (Brad Underwood) is going to be on him a lot.
"But they know how to win. They understand what it takes to be a part of a team that wins. I think when you bring a collection of guys together like this — a collection of talent — you're only able to win if people sacrifice. That's how you get (the Golden State Warriors). I tell people all the time Klay Thompson is better than that. Jordan Poole is better than what he's playing. But that's their role.
"You can't win with one or two guys just being really, really good. You need everybody to be superstars in their role. Everybody's got to sacrifice. I think those guys are really, really important for us."
